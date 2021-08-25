SNYDER, Betty L.
Age 96, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away after a battle with heart failure on Friday, August 20, 2021. Betty was born
September 5, 1924. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred Lehman; sister, Audrey McElhaney; her husband of over 60 years, James W. Snyder in 2005; and her beloved cats, Buddy, Taffy and Alex. Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Heidi Snyder; grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Arlinghaus, Jonathan (Rochelle) Dyer as well as numerous great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter. Betty was employed until her retirement at Wright-Patt as a secretary. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and NASCAR racing fan. She spent many hours researching
genealogy and taking care of her cats, Corky, Charles and
Rusty. Betty was a faithful member of Maple Ave. Church of God for many years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Tenth Life, P.O. Box 178 Alpha, Ohio 45301. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 2:30 pm at Byron Cemetery. Please meet inside cemetery gates prior to service for precession to grave. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com for the Snyder family.
