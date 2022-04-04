SNODGRASS, Renita



48, of Columbus, Ohio, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 1, 2022, following her battle with breast cancer. Renita "Nikki" was born July 5, 1973, in Springfield, Ohio, the youngest daughter of the late, Maxine Yvonne Snodgrass. Renita grew up in Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from Springfield South High School in 1991. She was currently employed by VS&CO formerly known as L Brands, she also worked for EBY Brown in Springfield, Ohio, as a supervisor. Nikki was full of light and laughter, bringing love and happiness into any room she walked in. She was also willing to lend a helping hand and just all-around, an incredibly phenomenal woman. Renita was OUR gift. She is survived by her partner in life of 27 years, Ricky Montgomery; her three children,



Jasmine Hughes, Marquisha Traylor and Thaddeus Traylor, Jr. Renita also leaves her spirit to continue to live through her older sisters, Regina Snodgrass and Toya Snodgrass. She leaves behind several nieces, Danielle Anderson, Donita Johnson, Da'Joura Snodgrass, Darryona Myers, Darletta Meyers and nephew, Darryus Myers. Celebration of life service will be held, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, with the viewing at 11:00 a.m. and service to follow at 12 p.m. at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH 45506. Please join the family for a repast immediately following the services at the Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



