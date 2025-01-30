Snodgrass, Irene

Snodgrass (Antosh), Irene M.



Irene M. Snodgrass (Antosh) of Kettering, Ohio passed away at age 95 on January 6, 2025.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio, just a month before the Great Depression started, her early life was lived without most things we take for granted today, like new clothes, or even a meal every day. But her early struggles fueled her generosity later in life, as if she wanted to be sure her loved ones never had to do without the basic necessities and luxuries she missed out on as a child.



She showed her love through cooking, baking, and a warm embrace. She loved playing double-pinochle at the Kettering Lathrem Center and watching Major League Baseball. She became a Cleveland Indians fan and developed her finely honed skill of filling out a scorecard at the tender age of 10 as she listened to games on radio so she could tell her father what happened when he got home from work. Her allegiance and love switched to the Cincinnati Reds when she moved to Dayton in 1952. This move also allowed her to join a new Eastern Orthodox Church community, led by Father Ted Bobosh, now retired.



Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Anna Antosh and five siblings, Peter Antosh, Luke Antis, Elsie Vodicka, Dorothy Antosh, and Peter Naymik. Also preceded in death by husband, Louis Hrkman of 27 years and husband, Robert Snodgrass of 33 years.



Surviving children are Kathy Jones, Daniel Hrkman (Donna Hrkman), Louis Hrkman (Cindy Hrkman), Robert Snodgrass (Julie Snodgrass), and Ron Snodgrass (Renee Snodgrass). Surviving grandchildren are Nicholas Hrkman, David Snodgrass, Michael Hrkman, Stephanie Gupta, Katie Hrkman, Brandon Hrkman, Alex Snodgrass, and Cole Snodgrass.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek). Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00.



