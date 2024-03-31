Snell, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

SNELL, Robert L. "Bob"

SNELL, Robert L., age 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County. Bob was born December 12, 1936 in Dayton, OH. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and Navy, and a 32nd degree Freemason and member of Blue Lodge No. 742. He was a 1956 graduate of Northridge HS, and a retired employee of NCR and Paul Manufacturing. Bob enjoyed spending time with loved ones, family trips to Gatlinburg, cars, puzzles, music and nature. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make others laugh. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Darline (Foley) Snell; his brother Sherman (Darlene) Snell; children Diane (Jeff) Madewell and Robert M. Snell; grandchildren Lauren Brown and Hannah Brown; great-grandchildren Michael Holt, Dahlia Gruver and Jackson Raymond, and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Edna (Kirkland) Snell; brothers Paul (Donna), Frank (Betty), Kenneth (Joanne) and Richard; sister, Loraine; and son-in-law Jeff Madewell. Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH (Section #10) Contributions in his memory can be sent to: Milton-Union Alumni Association/Jeff Madewell Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 383, West Milton, OH 45383 (Please write "In Memory of Robert Snell" in the check memo section). Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Miracle, Harold
3
Brown, Ralph
4
Busby, Arthur
5
Brown, Mary
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top