SNELL, Robert L. "Bob"



SNELL, Robert L., age 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County. Bob was born December 12, 1936 in Dayton, OH. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and Navy, and a 32nd degree Freemason and member of Blue Lodge No. 742. He was a 1956 graduate of Northridge HS, and a retired employee of NCR and Paul Manufacturing. Bob enjoyed spending time with loved ones, family trips to Gatlinburg, cars, puzzles, music and nature. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make others laugh. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Darline (Foley) Snell; his brother Sherman (Darlene) Snell; children Diane (Jeff) Madewell and Robert M. Snell; grandchildren Lauren Brown and Hannah Brown; great-grandchildren Michael Holt, Dahlia Gruver and Jackson Raymond, and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Edna (Kirkland) Snell; brothers Paul (Donna), Frank (Betty), Kenneth (Joanne) and Richard; sister, Loraine; and son-in-law Jeff Madewell. Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH (Section #10) Contributions in his memory can be sent to: Milton-Union Alumni Association/Jeff Madewell Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 383, West Milton, OH 45383 (Please write "In Memory of Robert Snell" in the check memo section). Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



