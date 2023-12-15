Snell, Robert "Bob"



Robert (Bob) M. Snell, age 75 of Wilmington Ohio, passed away on December 7, 2023, peacefully at home. He was born on September 8th 1948 to the late Richard & Bernice (McEowen) Snell in Dayton Ohio. He is survived by his wife Belinda of 32 years, children Dawn Williams, John (Amanda) Snell, Adam (Dawn) Longenecker, and Andrea Longenecker (Ronnie Eby), grandchildren Rebecca Flint (Reed Gerber), Nicole Longenecker, Brandon Longenecker, Haley Casey, Kendall Williams, John Snell Jr, Will Snell, great grandchildren Carson, Landon, and Weston, brother Joe (Linda) Snell, and sister Linda (Lonnie) Thacker.



Bob was a 1966 graduate of West Carrollton High School and began his career with Monarch Marketing in 1968. Bob retired from Monarch in 2022 after 54 years. Celebration of life TBA in January 2024. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com