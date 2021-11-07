SNAVELY, Dianna

springfield-news-sun logo
SNAVELY (Lancaster),

Dianna Lee

71, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 6, 1950, in Springfield, daughter of the late David Lee and Laura Miller Lancaster.

Dianna is survived by her husband, Samuel Snavely; children, Bryson Justus, Lee Justus and Amanda Krieg; sister, Doris Marcy; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Jorja Krieg, Pim and Aidan Justus. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Grove City Chapel

3393 Broadway

Grove City, OH

43123

https://www.newcomercolumbus.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

