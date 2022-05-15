SNADER, Jimmie
95, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, in his home. Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Parkview
United Methodist Church, Miamisburg.
Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place
at Miami Valley Memory
Gardens, Centerville. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
Funeral Home Information
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home