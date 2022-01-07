SMTIH, Thomas

SMITH, Thomas J. "Tom"



Thomas J. "Tom" Smith, 77, of New Lebanon, (formerly of Springboro), passed away



Friday, December 31, 2021.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Springboro, 60 E. North Street, Springboro, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Springboro. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Following interment, a reception will be held at the Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Street, Springboro, Ohio.



Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit



www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com