SMTIH, Thomas

SMITH, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Thomas J. "Tom"

Thomas J. "Tom" Smith, 77, of New Lebanon, (formerly of Springboro), passed away

Friday, December 31, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Springboro, 60 E. North Street, Springboro, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Springboro. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Following interment, a reception will be held at the Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Street, Springboro, Ohio.

Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family.


www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home

327 N South St

Wilmington, OH

45177

https://www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

