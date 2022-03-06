Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

SMTIH, Jerry

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Jerry William

Jerry William Smith, was born July 16, 1941, to Benjamin and Amanda (Davis) Smith. He was a loving father, family man and friend and was known to many as "Uncle Jerry". He went

to join his wife Betty on March 2, 2022. He is survived by son;

Larry William Smith and

daughter; Rebecca Sanders, grandchildren; Cheyenne,

Emily, Larry and Robert. Jerry loved to fish, go to flea markets and yard sales and flipping the bird. He was always ready to smile, laugh and tease. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Monday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerry's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
NEWKOLD, Julia
4
DEMOLET-KNIFFIN, Carole
5
Schafer, Linda
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top