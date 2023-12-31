Smoot, John N.



Smoot, John N., 77 of Springfield, passed away on Friday December 29, 2023. He was born in Springfield on July 30, 1946 the son of John F. and Olive (Nicklas) Smoot. John was a former owner and an insurance agent of McMann, Smoot Riddle Insurance for many years. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, The Marine Corps League and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Survivors include his wife, Agnes Stannard Smoot; three sons, Mark Stannard, Michael (Tracy) Stannard and Matt Stannard; six grandchildren, Kristin, Janie, Alayna, Lauren, Jacob and Emma; one great grandson, Emmett; sister, Lora (Mark) Derr; two sisters-in-law, Danielle (Ben) Cubacha and Dianne (Mike) Dobbins; three nieces, Erin Phillips, Whitney (Mike) Cahill and Emily Derr and one nephew, J.P. (Danielle) Derr. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Cindy Phillips and brother-in-law, Jim Phillips. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Inurnment will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



