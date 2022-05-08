springfield-news-sun logo
X

Smithson, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITHSON, Robert "Nick"

72, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. Nick was born January 6, 1950, in Bristol, Virginia. He was

preceded in death by his mother, Cleo (Cunningham) Shearer and step father, Willard

Shearer. He attended Middletown High School; graduating in 1968. He served with the U.S. Marine Corp from 1968 till 1976. He is survived by his

loving wife, Kimberly Smithson; sister, Nyoka (Ron) Dalton; brother, Gail (Marji) Smithson; daughters, Tina (Joseph) Morningstar and Angel Meadows; grandchildren, Alexandra (Tabb) Robinson, Kenadi and Kooper Meadows; several nieces and nephews; loving dog dad to Kodi; and numerous friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 4:00 PM

until the Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM at Mueller

Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
OLT, Janet
2
FENWICK, Robert
3
WILLS, Diana
4
ROBERTS, Harold
5
HUELSMAN, Keith
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top