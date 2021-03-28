SMITH, Victoria L.



70, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday, March 24, in The OSU Wexner Medical Center. Vickie was born February 22, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, to Robert J. and Nancy L. (Shellabarger) Bittner, Sr. She worked for Veterinary Associates for 40 years and was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. In her free time, she



enjoyed quilting, sewing and crafting. Survivors include her brother, Buck (Cindy) Bittner; sister-in-law, Sharon Bittner; nephew, Christopher (Denese) Bittner; niece, Cathi (Sean) Bittner; great-nephew, Collin; two special friends, Billie and Wayne; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her two furry friends, Harley and Dagney. In



addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dick in 2002; and a brother, Robert Bittner, Jr.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will



follow in Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial



donations may be made to Donate Life Ohio, 246 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43125.

