springfield-news-sun logo
X

SMITH, Vesta

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Vesta Jean

"Punky"

52, of Springfield, passed away June 13, 2022, in Springfield

Regional Medical Center. She was born August 15, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of Jesse and Linda (Coykendoll) Smith. Punky enjoyed collecting candy toys and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by three children, Sonya Smith, Sharah Stultz and Harley Beverly (Scooter); stepchildren, Joey and Leah Stamper; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Penny (John) Wood, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six sisters and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday, June 26 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN

FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
SCALZO, Mary
2
CULTICE, Charles
3
BRUMBAUGH, Arthur
4
BRUMBAUGH, Betty
5
Clark, Earl R.
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top