SMITH, Vernon

65, of Cable, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 11, 1957, in Springfield, the son of the late Vernon D. and Margaret (Radavich) Smith. Mike was a veteran of the United States Navy and served our country proudly. He worked at Navistar for over 30 years. Survivors include his three children, Jerry L. Smith, Vickie (Dan) Riley and Vernon Smith Jr. and two grandchildren, Brenton and Brianna Riley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Stevens) Smith.




