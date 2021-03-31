SMITH, Thelma Faye



Thelma Faye Smith, 90 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Butler County, on August 15, 1930, the daughter of the late



Robert and Amanda (McDaniel) Smith. Thelma graduated from Hamilton High School, Class of 1950. She worked as Lead Clerk for Ohio Casualty Insurance and also worked for many years at the Ohio Ice Cream Company in Hamilton. Thelma is survived by her sister, Jeannie White;



nieces and nephews, Robert Kimbrell, Charlie Kimbrell, Tony Kimbrell, Chris Kimbrell, Becky (Kimbrell) Asher, Cindi (Combs) Clark, Ronald Combs and Terry White; and many great-nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Loretta (Smith) Kimbrell and Edward Combs, Jr.; brothers and sister-in-law, Otis Kimbrell, Mildred Combs and Charles W. White. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to Serve City Chosen, 622 East Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or Disciples Christian Church, 2047 Tuley Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

