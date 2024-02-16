Smith, Suzanne C.



Age 90, passed away Thursday Feb. 8th 2024. She was residing at Sunrise Senior Living in Roswell, Georgia. Suzanne was born and raised in Dayton, graduated from Julienne High School in 1950, the University of Dayton with B.A in English in 1954 and received her Masters Degree from UD in English in 1975. Suzanne was an excellent writer and worked as a federal grant writer for 22 years for AFL-CIO Job Corps program. She also taught English at UD for 12 years, finishing in 2011. She was a member of several volunteer groups, including alumni groups with Corpus Christi School, Julienne High School, University of Dayton Golden Flyers and UD Lifelong Learning. She belonged to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Kettering. Suzanne was a loving mother and enjoyed books, music and writing. She also enjoyed traveling, art and all things Irish. She enjoyed visiting the Smithsonian Museum and National Gallery of Art. She also loved poetry and was a talented poet herself, composing many of her own poems beginning as a student in college and continuing as a lifelong passion. She was a big sports fan, loved UD basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. She is preceded in death by husband Herbert J. Smith Jr and parents James and Marybelle Connolly and brother James Connolly. She is survived by three children; son Kerry Joseph Smith and his wife Jennifer, daughter Lisa Smith Regan and husband Tom, and son Brian Smith and wife Bonnie. Also five grandchildren, Molly Smith O'Neill and husband Dan, Sean Regan, Dylan Regan and Kate Regan, and Nicholas Smith, and two great grandchildren, Patrick and Allison O'Neill. Suzanne taught us all to love greatly and it was her gift to us. We have wonderful memories of her kind and loving ways. We will always cherish her in memory. A visitation will be held Monday, February 19, 2024 from 5:00PM  7:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 12:00PM at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



