SMITH, Suzanne S.
SUZANNE S. SMITH, 81, of Springfield passed away on September 19, 2023. She was born in Altoona, PA on November 5, 1941, to her parents John C. and Grace A. Louder.
Suzanne retired from Columbia Gas after many years of dedicated work. She was a strong willed and fiery redhead who loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh. Her feisty personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Per Suzanne's wishes, there will be no services at this time. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park during a private graveside service. LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is proudly serving Suzanne's family.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
