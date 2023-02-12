SMITH, Sarah Ellen



Age 78, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home, where she had resided since December 1, 2022. She was born September 8, 1944, in Whitley County, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1960. Sarah was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Middletown. She enjoyed playing BINGO and doing crafts. Preceding her in death were her parents, Earl and Minnie (Steeley) Duncan; her husband, Danny Gray Smith in 1988; two brothers, Clifford Duncan and Frank Duncan; and one sister, Hazel Turner. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Adams and Judy (Norman) Adkins; three grandchildren, Jimmy (Jennifer) Smith, Danielle Adams, and Norman "Buddy" Adkins III; one brother, Earnest Duncan; one sister, Betty Lewis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, February 13, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00-noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00-noon with Pastor Chris Tannreuther officiating. Private interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

