SMITH, Sandra K.



Age 60, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 30, 1961, to Jim and Wanda (Herald) Colvin in Middletown, Ohio.



Before retirement, she worked for Kohl's in the internet



return department for 15 years. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Jamie Dungan;



parents, James and Wanda Colvin; step-daughters, Victoria and Cassandra Smith; and grandchildren, Jaidon Emrick, Greyson Burke, and Aurora Sammons. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Smith and brothers, Scott and Russ Colvin. Loved and admired by many and obtained by none. A fearless adventurer, hiking, high dive pool jumping, and creek crawling - all with her



fabulous curls that never needed styled. Wild at heart with a tremendous love to give to whomever was fortunate to meet her. She was the girl next door, greeting everyone with a smile and graciously willing to infect everyone with her amazing laugh. Always willing to cook a breakfast for an army. If music was the soundtracks of our lives hers was a moon age daydream. She knew no stranger. Everyone who met her



carried a fondness in their hearts. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850



Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Todd Smith officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at



