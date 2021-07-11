springfield-news-sun logo
SMITH, Robert Lee "Bob"


Robert Lee "Bob" Smith, 90, of Springfield, passed away June 22, 2021, in Bluebird Retirement Community, London, Ohio. He was born December 4, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Ray and Lyndall Mae (Beck) Smith. Mr. Smith was a Veteran of the Unites States

Army and was a member of the Elks and the Eagles. His

favorite pastime was restoring cars. Bob was the owner of R. L. Smith Body Shop for 60 years and had been the senior auto body instructor at the J V S for 25 years. Survivors include four children; Duke Smith, Mark (Cindy) Smith, Doug (Karen) Smith and Kenny Smith, seven grandchildren; Ashley (Manuel) Rogers, Caitlin Smith, Megan (Nic) Staley, Lindsey (Greg) Worsley, Kacey Smith, Aidan Smith and Michael (Tamekia) Smith, seven great-grandchildren;

Dexter, Madison, Caleb, Nolan, Emma, Simon and Miles and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his former wife; Alma Smith, three sisters, one brother and his

parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday, July 17, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

