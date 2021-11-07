SMITH, Richard W.



Fell asleep in death Wednesday, November 4, 2021. Preceded in death are his parents,



Percy L. Smith, Sr. and Thelma Smith and brother, Percy L. Smith, Jr. and sister Edna Blue. Unwavering loyalty, commitment and dedication to his



family and friends. He leaves to mourn his loss: devoted wife of 29 years, Valerie Gullatte-Smith; sisters, Patricia Pridgen, Peggy Penney, Thelma Vlahovich, Priscilla Heath; and a host of family and friends. Walk through visitation, 10–11 AM, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with services to follow, 11 AM at H. H. Roberts



Mortuary. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. Richard your smile and loving heart uplifted me in ways words cannot express. I love you very much. Until we meet again. Your wife, Valerie.



