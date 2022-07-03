SMITH, Raymond W.



87 of Dillonvale formerly of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Carriage Inn of Steubenville. He was born June 24, 1935, a son of the late W. Raymond and Frances (Watson) Smith.



Raymond was a retired Long-haul Truck Driver. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, a 25-year member of the Eintracht Singing Society of Dayton, Centerville Civic Band, Kettering Civic Band and sang at various churches in the Dayton area when a soloist was needed.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Lucille Smith; second wife, Dorothy (Doberstein) Smith; and his brother, Byron Smith.



Surviving are his loving wife of 33 years, DeAnn Smith of Dillonvale; son, Aaron; stepchildren, Jim (Sue) Criswell, Georgianna (Ken) Hartzell; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; and his sister Joyce Smith complete the family.



There will be a memorial service held later at the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church and burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Raymond's memory to the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 123 Union St., Mt. Pleasant, OH 43939 or the Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.



To leave on-line condolences please visit



www.wilsonfuneralhomes.com