SMITH, Randy Ray



RANDY R. SMITH, age 67, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on August 25, 1956 in Urbana, the son of Donn Ray and Marlyn Sue (Powell) Smith. Randy was a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School. He is survived by his two daughters, Talya (Mike) Beverly and Haley (Shaun) Dunlap; grandchildren, Savannah (Michael) Pace, Gideon and Lincoln Dunlap; grandson and caregiver, Robert Martin IV; sisters, Melinda Smith Worthen and Melissia (Rick) Clyburn; brother, Shannon (Tammy) Smith, several nieces and nephews, along with his beloved dog, Rocco. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his longtime partner, Dean Blue and his daughter, Heidi Smith. A graveside service to lay both Randy and Dean to rest will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 11:30am at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family will receive guests beginning at Noon during a gathering in The Landing at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME following the committal service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com