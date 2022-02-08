SMITH, Ralph Carroll



Ralph Carroll Smith (known as Carroll to all) was born in Kenton, OH, Feb. 4, 1934, turning 88 the day before he passed due to complications from a sudden illness. He and his loving and devoted wife Judy who survives him, celebrated 69 years of marriage and family on Jan. 30. Carroll graduated from the College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern University in 1956 and moved to Dayton to work for Fidelity. He managed the pharmacies at Rike's (then Lazarus, then Shillitos) for 20 years, and finished his career working at Howard's Pharmacy and Cub Foods pharmacy, retiring at 79 years of age. He was naturally driven to know his customers well and go the extra mile, even personally delivering prescriptions at the end of the day. He served on the board of the Catholic Federation of Exceptional Children as well as president of the Miami Valley Pharmaceutical Association. Family was central to his daily joy and happiness (that, and Taco Bell for lunch!). He loved nothing more than to have as many of the clan of 32 gathered for food, a plethora of card games, ping pong, dominos, corn hole or pool. It would take an act of God, or Covid, to keep him from his 3x weekly card games at the Senior Center and monthly poker with the guys. Dad was an avid, competitive game player including bowling (never quite achieving the perfect game but did hit 288) and loved fishing too. He was simply energized by people - he was interested and genuinely cared. He was a HUGE Cincinnati Reds fan and cheered the Flyers heartily! Preceding him in death are infant daughter Dana Jo, his parents DeMark and Freda Smith, brother Ron Smith, in-laws William and Leah Matthews, Joan and Stanley Day, Roger Matthews and son-in-law Gary Schulze. Surviving are his grateful family: Judy Smith, Jeff Smith, Susan Schulze and Alex Chestnut, Paula and George Sideras, Claudia Smith, Michael and Stephanie Smith, Leisyl and Chuck Jackson, Matt and Cynthia Smith, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Christy Stadig and Krista Kieser, DeMark Schulze and Colleen O'Donnell and Poe, Philip Schulze, Zac Sideras, Luke and Jessey Sideras and Ashlynn, Taylor and Jimmy Devitt and James, Holly Smith, John Smith and Sydney Jackson and special friend Matt Heeter. In lieu of flowers, causes dear to dad's heart are: Miami Valley Down Syndrome and St. Christopher's Church. Mass of Christian burial is Thurs., Feb. 10 at 10:30am St. Christopher's, 435 E. National Rd. in Vandalia, with visitation prior to Mass at the church, 9-10:30 a.m. If you are unable to attend, please



visit https://church.stchristopheronline.com/. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

