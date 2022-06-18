SMITH, Pamela D. "Pam"



Pamela D. "Pam" Smith, age 67 of Hamilton, passed away at Birchwood Care Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Pam was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 19, 1954, to Mark Crouch Sr. and Earlene (Profitt) Crouch. On July 1, 1978, in Hamilton, she married Howard S. Smith Sr. She was a member of Timberhill Baptist Church and also the Ladies Group of



Oxford.



Pam is survived by her loving husband, Howard S. Smith Sr.; her children, Shelly (Bob) Hurlander, Howard S. (Staci) Smith Jr., Nicholas L. (Tara) Smith; her grandchildren, Jeremy Hurlander, Lilli Smith, Laythan Smith, Stevie Smith, Serenity, and Landen; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Abbie, Adaline, and LJ Hurlander; and her siblings Diana Ivey, John Harris, Kay (Elmer) Bishop, Mark (Patty) Crouch Jr., Mike Harris; and many other family and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Mark Crouch Sr. and Earlene Crouch; her grandson, Jacob Hurlander; her siblings, David Wayne Osher, Debbie Crouch; her nephew, Elmer "EJ" Bishop Jr.; her brother-in-law Kenny Ivey; her sister-in-law Penny Harris.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Butler County



Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home.

