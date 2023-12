In Loving Memory Of Monica Y Smith



12/11/1966- 08/11/2018



51 years we had you and that didn't seem enough.



The past 5 years without you, sure have been tough.



We think of you each day, your laughter, energy, and smile



It's those things we hold in our heart that comforts us for a while.



Happy birthday, we love and miss you deeply.



MA, Robert, Aunt Betty, Family, and friends



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com