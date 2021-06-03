SMITH, Mary Lou



Age 90, formerly of Trotwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Hospice of Butler-Warren County. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Smith, by a son, Larry Jackson Smith and by her parents, Clarence and Marie Riggs. Mary loved her family very much. She was an active member and Past Worthy Matron of OES chapter 563 and a member of DAR. Mary is survived by children, Nancy (Allan) Byers, Barb (Larry) Casolari and Richard Smith, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eastern Star Services and a Funeral service will be held starting at 12 noon on Monday, June 7, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Visitation for Mary will begin at 11 AM, Monday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



www.gilbert-fellers.com