Marjorie Ann "Snookie" Sutton-Smith, 84, of Xenia, OH, passed away on October 21, 2022. She is preceded in death by her mother Ella Hisle and beloved son Eric Wayne King. She is survived by her son, Darryl (Cindy) Sutton of Beavercreek, OH, and daughter, Michele Sutton of Dayton, OH; many grandchildren, cousins and others whose lives she touched. Her vibrant spirit will be sincerely missed.