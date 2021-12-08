SMITH, Marilyn Ann



Marilyn Ann (Vorwerg) Smith, 88, of Hamilton, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 3, 1933, the daughter of Carl Adolph and Naomi Mary (Koehler) Vorwerg. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1951 and attended Miami University. She married Neil Brennan Smith on June 16, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio.



Marilyn is survived by her two daughters, Susan Smith Belew (Joseph) and Amy Smith Chadwick (Peter); as well as four grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Belew Cox, PsyD (John) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tyler Smith Belew (Brittany), Katherine Elizabeth



Chadwick and Allison Grove Chadwick, all of Hamilton, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Kensington Reilley Cox and Braxton Brennan Belew. Marilyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom she was very proud. She was a dedicated homemaker who loved her family fiercely, and she lovingly cared for her husband for many years following his stroke. Marilyn was affectionately known as "Nana," not only to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but also to all who knew her. Marilyn was involved in many activities in the community such as Hamilton Junior Women's League and Auxillary, P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter CL, Trouveres, Women's Club, and Bridge Club, of whom many were lifelong friends. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and previously a member of New London Hills Swim Club. Marilyn was devoted to her family, was notoriously generous and fair, and loved attending all of the activities and events in which her family members participated. As a grandmother, she never missed a dance recital, play, swim meet, baseball or basketball game, tennis match, or concert. Aside from cherishing relationships in Hamilton, she enjoyed traveling to Hilton Head Island and drinking frozen beverages with Pool Bar Jim, going on Riverboat cruises with family and friends, sailing the Caribbean, and taking numerous trips coast to coast both domestically and abroad. The family would like to thank the healthcare providers at Fort Hamilton Hospital, especially the Emergency Department and the Intensive Inpatient Rehab Unit, as well as Dr. Krista Migliore. The family extends special appreciation to Bridges Rehab at Home and Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash for their gentle and attentive care. Funeral arrangements will be provided by Weigel Funeral Home and private burial



services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be



directed to: St. Jude Hospital at www.stjude.org or Fort



Hamilton Hospital Foundation at https://ketteringhealth.org/give/fort-hamilton-foundation or 329 N. Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com