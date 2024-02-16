Smith, Marie L



SMITH, MARIE L. 67, of Vandalia, passed away unexpectedly February 13, 2024. Marie was born on October 19, 1956 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to the late Gerald and Lois Kirkland. After graduating from Marion Center High School in Pennsylvania she received bachelor degrees in Accounting and Computer Science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1978. Marie loved to grow flowers and swim but her greatest joy was being Grandmama to her grandkids. Marie is survived by her husband and best friend since eighth grade Jim; 3 children Dr. Jessica Smith (Ben Beaman), Matt (Nikole Gaines) and Emily (Mark) Moss; grandchildren Bernie Beaman, Evie Beaman, Teddy Beaman, Ryan Leclair, Justin Leclair, and Freyja Moss. Visitation will be held 1-3pm Saturday February 17, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Memorial Service will be held at 3pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wegerzyn Gardens Foundation, Humane Society or a charity of one's choice in Marie's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



