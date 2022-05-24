SMITH, Margie R.



Age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Preceded in death by



Husband I.B. Smith and son Lewis Smith. Survived by one devoted daughter, Ethel R.



Carpenter (Hezekiah), and two devoted sons, J.B. Smith



(Margaret) and Alonzo V. Smith (Donna), 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren, sister Daisy L. Pierson, brother Wendell F. Taylor, Sr. (Faye), one brother-in-law Napoleon Walker, Sr., one sister-in-law Ethel Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service 11AM, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mt. Enon MB Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 10-11AM. Masks are Required.



