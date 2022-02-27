SMITH, M. Jean



Age 85 of Beavercreek, passed away on February 14, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents David and Verna Blair, brother Bob Blair, granddaughter Maggie Thompson and son-in-law Gail Thompson. Jean graduated from Fairmont High School in 1954 and began work at Gentile AFB (DESC) where she met her husband of 66 years, Bob. They went on to have 2 children. Jean was a stay at home mom who provided her family with all the love one could imagine. She supported her children's interests and



never missed a game or performance. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and volunteered in the schools. She



returned to work in 1980, working at SRL until she retired. Jean enjoyed camping, family vacations and fishing in



Wyoming. After retirement, she and Bob traveled with many close friends and enjoyed her grandchildren, supporting them in their activities just as she had her children. She was a long-time member of Hawker United Church of Christ where she had her "church family" and many, many friends. Jean is



survived by her husband Charles Robert "Bob" Smith, children Amy (Scott) Gladney, Joel (Kristi) Smith, grandchildren Eric (Amanda) Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Jessica (Tyler) Hill,



Jacob (Alli) Smith and Kameron Smith, great-grandchildren Penny and David Thompson, Payton and Reid Hill, and Gage Smith, special sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat and Denny Wegley, numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends. Memorial services will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022, Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 N. Longview Street, Beavercreek with Pastor David Williamson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 am until the time of services on Thursday, March 3. Memorial contributions may be made to Hawker United Church of Christ. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

