SMITH, Lazette D. Jeffers



78, went to be with the lord Saturday, October 30, 2021.



Lazette was born March 11, 1943, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Archie and Artie Jeffers.



In addition to her parents Lazette was preceded in death by her 1st husband Paul Haydon, Sr.; late husband Ronald Smith and brother Thomas Jeffers.



She is survived by: daughter Chris Ann (Darrell) Keeneer; son Paul and Debra; by second marriage: Doug and Carla Smith, Chris Sporre, Jenny Wilmer; grandchildren: Michelle (Eddie) Miracle, Rachel (Richard) Wright, Natasha (Brad) Means and several more grandchildren; several great and two great-great-grand-children; sisters: Jane Lanning and Rita (Ellis) Haydon and several nieces and nephews.



She was a super mom and a super Nana



Private service to be held on November 30, 2021.

