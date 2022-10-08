SMITH, Laura Sue



Laura Sue Smith, age 79, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born March 20, 1943, in Hamilton, to the late Edward and Laura (nee Letsche) Frey. She is survived by her son Scott (Sally) Siegel; grandsons Max Siegel and Theo Siegel; brother Ed Frey and was also survived by many other family and friends. A two time graduate of Miami University, Laura taught kindergarten in the Hamilton City Schools for over 30 years, where she made an impact on countless young lives at Grant Elementary School. She was active in many community organizations in Hamilton, including AAUW, Current Events Club, and her beloved Gourmet Club, which she helped found with many of her closest friends. She was a tireless champion of animals and donations are welcome in her name to Animal Friends Humane Society of Hamilton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. A Memorial Service will be held at the family's convenience.

