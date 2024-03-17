Smith, Kristopher Sean



Kristopher Sean Smith, age 32, a resident of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 6th 2024. A Celebration of Life for Kristopher Sean Smith will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 11:30 AM at The Ark at Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, 7685 S County Rd 25A, Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



