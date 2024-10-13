Smith, Keith

Obituaries
Smith, Keith E.

Age 83, departed Oct. 4, 2024. All-Star football player (Dunbar H.S.), Ohio State alum, member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity & a retiree of General Motors. Preceded in death by Wilhelmina Smith & Alvin Smith Sr. (Mother & Father) David Smith (Brother) Survived by 2 children Marchelle Williams (Daughter), Kory Smith (Son) Alvin Smith Jr. & Harold Smith (Brothers) Darnell Smith, Walter Cochran, Yasmeen Cochran & Michael Williams Jr. (Grand children), 13 great grand children & a host of other family & close friends. Receiving guests at 10AM, service 11AM Thursday, Oct. 17th at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

