Smith, Keith

Age 83, departed Oct. 4, 2024. All-Star football player (Dunbar H.S.), Ohio State alum, member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity & a retiree of General Motors. Preceded in death by Wilhelmina Smith & Alvin Smith Sr. (Mother & Father) David Smith (Brother) Survived by 2 children Marchelle Williams (Daughter), Kory Smith (Son) Alvin Smith Jr. & Harold Smith (Brothers) Darnell Smith, Walter Cochran, Yasmeen Cochran & Michael Williams Jr. (Grand children), 13 great grand children & a host of other family & close friends. Receiving guests at 10AM, service 11AM Thursday, Oct. 17th at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
