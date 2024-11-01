Smith, Joyce Ann



Joyce A. Smith, born on May 6, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Her departure leaves a profound void in the hearts of those who knew and cherished her. Joyce lived a vibrant life dedicated to her passions, her family, and her remarkable career as a florist. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 1:00pm with a viewing one hour prior at Ingling And Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Full obituary can be found and condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



