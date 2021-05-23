springfield-news-sun logo
X

SMITH, JOYCE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SMITH, Joyce June

Joyce June Smith, a faithful

disciple of God was born 9-11-1927, to Fred & Suzie Durham of Middlesboro KY. Joyce moved on to her heavenly home on 5-20-2021. On 11 am Tuesday, May 25th a graveside service will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville OH. Joyce had three siblings: Lawrence Durham (wife-Fonn, both deceased), Ethel

Pelfrey (husband-Omer, both deceased), and Sonja Money (husband-Amos, both

living). While cooking at her Dad's restaurant in Noetown, KY, Joyce meet the love of her life – Everett Bruce (deceased). They were married on August 18, 1947, (married nearly 70 years) and had five children: (1) Bruce Smith (wife-Sherry both deceased; their two children - daughter Rhonda Hanson has two girls: Arreon Butler (husband-Alex) & Hailey Hanson, with their three little ones combined and son Jay Smith (wife-Amanda; their boys: Jacob & Ronny)), (2) Darryl Smith (died shortly after birth), (3) Brian Smith (wife-Tammy; his girls,

Abigail & Rachel), (4) Donna Smith (adopted, her daughter: Robin Matlock who has two little ones), and (5) Candace (husband-Mike; their 2 daughters, Elizabeth & Emily).

Memory donations can be made to Day City Hospice 8039 Washington Village Dr. Dayton OH 45458 who provided

exceptional care of Joyce.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top