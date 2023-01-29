SMITH, Jess R. "Bub"



Jess R. Smith, "Bub", age 51, of Dayton, passed away on January 24, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Bearcreek Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to read Jess' full obituary and to leave a special message for his family.

