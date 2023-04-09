Smith, Jered Lee



JERED LEE SMITH, 35, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 30, 2023. He was born in Springfield on September 10, 1987, the son of Brian and Wendee (Wade) Smith.



Jered was a 2006 graduate of Springfield North High School and following graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in the security forces from 2006-2009. He currently was working at Navistar International.



A celebration of Jered's life will be held at the U.A.W. Local 402 Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 1:00  4:00 p.m. The family requests that you wear Buckeyes, Bengals or Reds attire along with your Jordans (if you have some). The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



