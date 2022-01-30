SMITH, Jeffrey R.



Age 63, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 28, 1958, in Middletown and lived in this area most of his life. He was self-employed as a Website



Designer. He enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.



Preceding him in death were his mother, Roberta Ann (Schell) Smith in 2017; and one brother, Steven Wesley Smith in 1988. He is survived by his father, Richard L. Smith; one brother, Darryl R. (Jennifer) Smith; one niece Kaitlyn Smith; best friend, Scott Thomas; and many extended family and friends. Graveside services will be Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Butler County Memorial Park Trenton, Ohio, with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

