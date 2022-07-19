springfield-news-sun logo
Jeanette Rose Smith, age 89 of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born March 1, 1933, in Dayton, to the late Jeanette and Michael Condy. She was owner and president of Miamisburg Appliance, Inc. since 1954. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert W. Smith, Jr., on February 13, 1997; seven siblings; daughter-in-law, Debi Huskey Smith; and grandson, Cory Smith. Jeanette is survived by her sons, Gregory (Karen) Smith, Mark (Shelia) Smith, James (Caresse) Smith, and Albert (Julie) Smith; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel Condy; and sisters, Michaeline (Paul) Schommer and Mary Ann Fischer. Visitation will be Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 9:30 – 10:30 am at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Thursday at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Miamisburg with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Condolences may be shared at


