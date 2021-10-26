SMITH, Jack D.



83 of Urbana, Ohio, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, October 22 surrounded by his family. He was born September 21, 1938, in West Mansfield, Ohio, to Fred and Fern Smith. Jack spent many years working in Bellefontaine at D.A.B. and went on to work many more years before retiring from Dallas/Mavis Trucking in Springfield. Jack was a dedicated member of the Bellefontaine Church of the Nazarene. He and his wife Norma enjoyed many years of retirement together and recognized their 50th wedding anniversary, October 8, 2021. Jack is survived by his wife Norma; sons, Dean Blue, Doug (Linda) Blue, Dan (Bernadette) Blue, Brian (Joan) Blue, Tyler (Christy) Smith; his sister Cherie (Smith) Predmore and many cherished grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law Leland Predmore, and great-grandson Anthony Traylor. Pastor Ken Neighoff will officiate a funeral service, 11:00 AM



Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Jennings Farley & Seeley



Funeral Home, 5591 US Route 68 S., West Liberty, Ohio 43357. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 PM. Burial will be in



Highland Memorial Cemetery.

