SMITH, Gregory Charles



70, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Greg was born January 9, 1952, in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of Donald and Dolores Smith. Greg was a member of Troop 122 and was awarded his Eagle Scout rank by John Glenn in 1966. Greg graduated from St. Pete's High School, and The Ohio State University and received his Degree Pharmaceuticals in 1976. Greg served as a pharmacist for 46 years, with a majority of that being in the Mercy Medical Hospital System as a Pharmacist, Pharmaceutical educator, an interdisciplinary team member for the Clark County Mental Health Board and help run the Outpatient Pharmacy while at Mercy Medical. While working at Mercy Greg would become known as "Mr. Fix It" in the pharmacy and will be remembered for saying "Never Fast Enough", Greg was also an avid sports fan and loved talking sports with anyone. Survivors include his mother, Dolores Smith; three children, David G. Smith, Megan E. Randolph (Smith) and Aaron M. Smith; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Riley, and Acie (Randolph); Emma, Ava, Oliver, and Callie Smith; three sisters Regina Burkhalter (Smith), Sharon Russel (Smith) and Cindy Eilenfeld (Smith); two brothers-in-law Ray Burkhalter and Dave Eilenfeld and numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends throughout the community. In addition to his father Donald C. Smith, he was preceded in death by one brother in-law, Bill Russel. A Celebration of Life and Mass will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy.

