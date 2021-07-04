SMITH-GILBERT,
Ernestine Marie
Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Walk through visitation will
be held one hour prior to
service. Interment: Dayton
National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral