springfield-news-sun logo
X

SMITH-GILBERT, Ernestine

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SMITH-GILBERT,

Ernestine Marie

Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Walk through visitation will

be held one hour prior to

service. Interment: Dayton

National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top