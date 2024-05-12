Smith, Fred

Smith, Jr., Fred A.



Smith, Jr., Fred A., 93, of Springfield, formerly of Athens, Ohio and Meigs County, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Brookdale Buck Creek. Fred was born May 6, 1931 in Meigs County, Ohio, the son of Fred A. and Edith (Douglas) Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1950  1960, having served in Korea. He then worked as a Police Officer for the City of Springfield from 1961 - 1973 and later retired from Navistar after 21 years. Survivors include four children, Keith (Annie) Smith, Darren (Stephanie) Smith, Lance (Misty) Smith and Melanie (Keven) Haffner; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie in 2021; and a brother, Ralph. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Springfield Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



