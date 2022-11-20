SMITH, Ernest Lee



Ernest Lee Smith, age 78 of Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on November 16, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Russell and Emma (Corbin) Smith. Ernest is survived by his children; Debbie (Phil) Acton, Rob Smith, and Barbie (Jared) Pequignot, grandchildren; Marcus, Lydia, Seth, Taylor (Drew), Emma, Jessi, Brooke, Haley, Aleia, and Brody, great-grandchild; Wyatt, sister; Janet, sisters-in-law; Linda, Carol, Wanda, Jean (Jim), Linda (Randall), and Kathy, brother-in-law; Danny (Ercie) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his dedicated and loving wife of 37 years; Faye, daughters; Tonia and Linda Kay, brothers; Jerry, Roger, and Dale, mother-in-law; Pearlie, father-in-law; Daniel, brothers-in-law; John, Burgess, and Bobby, and sisters-in-law; Delilah, Mary Ellen, and Virginia.



Ernest was a faithful attendee of the Possum Road Church of God for over 50 years where he also enjoyed teaching a children's Sunday School class, playing steel guitar during the services and doing wood projects for the yearly Bible School. His hobbies included woodworking, especially with his scroll saw later in life, gardening, and playing his steel guitar. Ernest worked for International Harvester/Navistar for over 30 years, where he eventually retired. Ernie will be remembered for being a comical jokester with his family and a fixer of all things.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Possum Road Church of God at 11:00 a.m. Ernest will be laid to rest next to his loving wife at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens following the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in Ernest's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



