SMITH, Erma J.



Age 79, of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Erma was the cash office manager for Elder-Beerman, retiring after 25 years of service. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and an avid Bridge player. Erma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Len. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Wills of Dayton; sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tammy Smith of Centerville, Steve Smith of Springfield; brothers, Thomas Hall II of MO, Mark Hall of MN; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 AM Friday, December 9, 2022, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5464 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Mary Jo Yeakel officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or The Hospice of Dayton in Erma's memory.

