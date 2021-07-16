SMITH, Doris Mary



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at her residence on July 13, 2021. She graduated High School from St. Brigid in Xenia in 1954. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's diploma nursing program in 1959. She was an O.R. nurse at St. E's for many years and spent the rest of her career caring for her husband. She is remembered as a devoted wife and mother, and her generosity and caring for others above herself. She loved knitting, sewing and bird watching. She is preceded in death by husband Gene E Smith "Smitty", mother Eva Driscoll, father Claude Ayers and brothers Doug and Duane Ayers. She is survived by daughters Amy (Tom) Swaney, Susan Smith, Colleen (Chris) Richards, and son Matthew (Angela) Smith. Grandchildren Madison and Patrick Swaney, Aidan Smith, Payton and Rylan Richards, and Stephanie and Samuel Smith, and friend Tom McCatherine. Visitation will be July 19, 2021, from 10-11am at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Donations can be sent to Hospice of Dayton or Immaculate Conception Church.

