SMITH, Donald

SMITH, USAF, Ret.,



COL. Donald L.



Age 71, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Don was born April 1, 1951, in Hasselt, Belgium, to the late Leston and Yvonne (Haenan) Smith. Don graduated Syracuse University in 1974 and entered the Air Force as a Navigator. Col. Smith earned his Pilots Wings in 1979 and his Command Pilot Wings after logging over 3,400 hours in five different aircraft. He began his civilian career in 2001 spending time at AirNet Systems, Greene County Regional Airport and Springfield-Beckley



Municipal Airport. Don is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cathy R. Smith (Rieger); son, Gil (Mary) Smith; grandchildren, Camryn, Alex, and Ava; and his sister, Sandy (Joseph) DiCinti (Smith). Burial will be at 9:00am on Friday, May 6th, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third St, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Vitas Community Connections, https://vitascommunityconnection.org/ or the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

